Station Casinos buying more land for Henderson casino site

Vacant land where Station Casinos plans to build a 600-room resort just west of the Via Inspirada/Bicentennial Parkway intersection is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Station Casinos moved closer to buying more land for a future 600-room resort and casino site at the southern edge of the valley.

Henderson City Council members on Tuesday approved a purchase and sale agreement and escrow instructions for the sale of 3.76 acres of city-owned land to Station for $1.75 million. The approval was needed “to consummate the transaction,” a city staff report indicates.

In early October, the council had accepted Station’s offer for the parcel, which is adjacent to a 45-acre spread the casino chain owns in Henderson’s Inspirada community.

Buying the plot helps Station smooth out a sawtooth-shaped portion of the casino site and enables development of an access road around the property, said Scott Kreeger, president of Station parent Red Rock Resorts.

Station, which acquired its Inspirada land in 2007, outlined plans for a resort there as part of its bid to purchase the neighboring plot.

The company aims to build a 600-room hotel with an 80,000-square-foot casino floor and 30,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as restaurants, a bowling alley and a movie theater, Kreeger wrote in a letter dated Sept. 19 to the city.

Station would develop the project in three phases and hopes to start construction in January 2024, according to the filing.

Also Tuesday, the City Council approved an $875,000 purchase of a right-of-way from Station as part of a plan to convert a roundabout at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway, next to the casino site, to a signalized intersection.

Station has extensive land holdings in Southern Nevada and has set out to overhaul its presence in the region. It wants to double its portfolio by 2030 and is also selling some properties, letting the company raise cash as it develops a pipeline of construction projects.

It is building a $750 million resort in the southwest valley called Durango and recently sold 21 acres next to that project for almost $24 million to an apartment developer.

This month, it purchased 67 acres of land in North Las Vegas for $55 million, after it secured approvals for a 600-room hotel project on the site.

Station also announced this summer that it would demolish three hotels that had been closed since the onset of the pandemic — Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station — and sell the sites. It later unveiled plans to tear down the Wild Wild West hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip and redevelop the property.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved plans to purchase the 35-acre former Fiesta Henderson site for $32 million from Station. City officials aim to develop an indoor recreational sports complex on the site.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.