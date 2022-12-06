Station Casinos buys more land for $55M, plans another resort

The locals-focused casino chain purchased nearly 67 acres in North Las Vegas after landing approvals for a 600-room hotel project.

A vacant land where Station Casinos plans to build a 66-acre resort at the northwest corner of Losee Road and the 215 Beltway is shown, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Station Casinos' Red Rock Resort is seen Monday, April 12, 2021 in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Station Casinos has fattened its land holdings in Southern Nevada after it landed approvals for another new resort.

The locals-focused casino chain purchased nearly 67 acres at Losee Road and the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas for $55 million, property records show. The sale was recorded with the county on Monday.

Station’s plans for the site, in the Villages at Tule Springs master-planned community, call for 600 hotel rooms and more than 75,700 square feet of casino space, as well as restaurants, a movie theater, bowling alley, banquet facilities and other amenities, records show.

The North Las Vegas Council approved its project plans last month, following the Planning Commission’s green light in September.

Station did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The company, which owns big tracts of real estate scattered around the Las Vegas Valley that are essentially in storage for future casinos, has set out to overhaul its presence in the region.

It is building a $750 million resort in the southwest valley and has said it’s working on plans for other big plots of land, with the goal of doubling its portfolio by 2030.

Station also started tearing down some hotels that never reopened after the pandemic hit and intends to sell the sites, and it unveiled plans to demolish the Wild Wild West hotel-casino near the Strip and redevelop the property.

Scott Kreeger, president of Station parent Red Rock Resorts, told the Review-Journal in October that its Losee project was further down the development pipeline.

Before it gets to North Las Vegas, it may first break ground on projects in Henderson’s Inspirada community, in the upper northwest valley’s Skye Canyon community or at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue several miles south of the Strip, Kreeger said.

