Las Vegas afternoon update for Wednesday, May 10th — VIDEO

• UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan has been suspended indefinitely from the school’s basketball team. It comes after an incident over the weekend. Officials say he was detained by police early Saturday morning but no further details were provided.

• Sarah Jessica Parker plans to open a boutique at the Bellagio. It will be the actor’s second standalone store. Her first opened in December near Washington, D.C.

• Nevada drone officials have helped set a new record for long-distance package delivery. The drone flew 97 miles in Texas to deliver a 4 pound package with a machine part.

• A man is accused of raping a woman after police say he invited her to smoke meth at City Center Motel. Police say 43-year-old Derrick Coleman and the woman were strangers. He is being held without bail.