Las Vegas family’s coronavirus quarantine almost over

The Reed family is looking forward to doing something together outside of the home; 11-year-old who had virus wants to ride her bike.

Jason and Erika Reed, with daughter Madison at their home in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The entire Reed family has been under quarantine for the past two weeks since Madison, 11, tested positive for the coronavirus. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A family that has been confined to its home since its 11-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus more than two weeks ago is scheduled to end its quarantine Wednesday.

Erika Reed said Tuesday that her family has received word from the Southern Nevada Health District that it could leave its home and resume normal activities after 18 days of at-home quarantine.

Madison Reed, a sixth-grader at Freedom Classical Academy charter school, received a coronavirus test on March 12, three days after developing a persistent low-grade fever and increasingly rough cough.

Madison’s positive test result came back in the early morning hours of March 14. Since then, the family — Erika, dad Jason and Madison and her three siblings — has been restricted to its home.

Erika said the family had no major post-release plans but probably would do something together. Madison said she’s “feeling much better” and is looking forward to riding her bike again.

