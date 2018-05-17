Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, May 17 — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night 4-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena. With the win, Marc-Andre Fleury passed Jacques Plante for ninth all time with his 72nd career postseason victory. Wednesday’s victory gives the Knights a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is at 5 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

2. The Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas will become the Waldorf Astoria in August. The sale of the 47-story non-gaming hotel was announced in April for a price of $214 million. The brand, owned Hilton Hotels & Resorts, is part of the Waldorf’s planned western United States expansion. including a new Beverly Hills location and a planned San Francisco property. The company currently has 20 properties in the works.

3. The Review-Journal received over 1,200 pages of witness statements Wednesday related to the October 1 shooting. The files, released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, were the first of many Las Vegas police must release in the next several months in compliance with a court order.

The statements range from one page to multiple tens of pages with concert goers, Mandalay Bay employees and bystanders.

It remains unclear how many witness interviews were completed throughout the mass shooting investigation. It also remains unclear when the next batch of records will be released.

Contact Madelyn Reese at mreese@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0497. Follow @MadelynGReese on Twitter.