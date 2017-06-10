150 officers attend graduation for son of fallen Las Vegas officer

About 150 uniformed officers stood in unison to clap and cheer as Daxton Alyn Beck walked across the stage at the Thomas & Mack Center to receive his high school diploma Saturday afternoon.
Daxton’s graduation came just three years and two days after Daxton’s father, Alyn Beck, and Igor Soldo, both Metropolitan Police Department officers, were killed in the line of duty.
Though his father was not present to see him accept his diploma, the officers were volunteering as stand-ins at the ceremony in support of Daxton, his family and his father’s legacy, the Police Department said in a release.
After the last name was called and the Arbor View High School graduates had turned the tassels on their red and silver caps, Beck was escorted to the back of the arena by two officers. The rest of the officers poured out of the stands and onto the red carpet, the first 20 or so shaking Beck’s hand and hugging him before posing for photos.
