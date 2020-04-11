8 employees at Boulder City veterans home test positive for COVID-19

Six residents of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home previously tested positive. One resident, an 86-year-old Navy Korean War veteran, died March 28 from complications related to COVID-19 after he was admitted to a hospital.

The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eight employees at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive for the coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

Six residents tested positive previously. One resident, an 86-year-old Navy Korean War veteran, died March 28 from complications related to COVID-19 after he was taken from the home and admitted to a hospital.

In a news release, the Nevada Department of Veterans said that 234 staff members at the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19. The result of one test of a team member who is currently quarantined is expected from the lab by Saturday.

Those who tested positive were already at home or were immediately told to self-isolate for 14 days, the release said.

The home is not allowing anyone who has been tested to work at the home or be in the building.

“We are extremely grateful we were able to get COVID-19 testing for all our residents and team members at the home,” the department’s Director Kat Miller said in a statement.

“This has really helped to ease the fears and concerns of our residents, staff and families. But we realize we have to remain vigilant in order to get on top of this virus and stay on top of it.”

For daily updates on the health situation at the veterans home, call the COVID-19 Update Line at 702-332-6705.

