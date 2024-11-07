‘Angels on earth’: Family mourns four victims of house fire at funeral

Abdul, Ibrahim, Anaya and Aaliyah Adem were killed in a fire two weeks ago.

Mourners arrive at Central Church on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Henderson to attend a funeral service for the four family members who were found dead after the Oct. 24 fire at their home. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

On a megachurch stage in Henderson, four coffins that belonged to the four people who died in a house fire two weeks ago waited to be buried, accompanied by wreaths and photos of the victims.

Outside, four white Cadillac hearses sat, ready to take the caskets to Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery.

Family members mourned Abdul, Ibrahim, Anaya and Aaliyah Adem and expressed their grief at the Thursday service at Central Church.

The four were killed in an early morning southwest Las Vegas fire for which authorities still have not released a cause. Senait Adem, who was Abdul Adem’s wife, jumped from a third-story window with their son Amani Adem, 5, saving their lives. Abdul Adem’s older son Alijah Adem was at college when the fire occurred.

Everyone has a superhero they look up to when they’re young, Alijah Adem said at the service. For him, that figure was his father Abdul Adem.

“My whole life, you were just trying to get me to understand how to win in this world and how important family truly is,” he said.

He predicted that despite his family’s immense loss, they would persevere.

“If any family’s going to get through this, it’s the Adem family,” he added.

He also spoke fondly of his uncle and little sisters and said they now live through him. “You were angels on earth,” he said. “Now, you’re angels in Heaven.”

Anaya was the kind of little sister who would wake him up and wanted to spend time with him and his friends.

“It was a privilege being your big brother,” he said.

Aaliyah was strong and “destined for something great,” he said.

Awet Adem, brother of Abdul and Ibrahim Adem, said when he woke up Thursday, he didn’t feel like coming to the funeral.

“But I have so many people depending on me that I have to be here,” he said.

He described Abdul Adem as a great father and a backbone of the family. He said Anaya loved wearing princess dresses and remembered Aaliyah as “the tough one in the family.” No one could talk or play with toys until she had finished doing those things, he said.

Ibrahim Adem was quiet and supportive, Awet Adem said previously. He lived with his brother’s family and was devoted to his brother’s children.

“They were his world,” Awet Adem has said of his brother’s relationship with Anaya and Aaliyah, adding, “I’m not surprised he died with them.”

Awet Adem got emotional talking about his brother Abdul Adem. They talked constantly, he said, adding, “Without him, I wouldn’t be the man I am.”

“Don’t cry, don’t feel sad for him,” Awet Adem said. “Just celebrate his life, please.”

