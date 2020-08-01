89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Local Las Vegas

COVID-19 victim ‘lived the American dream and more’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2020 - 7:29 am
 

Early one morning when Maria Urrabazo was 8, she climbed into a small boat with her mom and two younger brothers. Dawn would soon give way to a new day, and just across the Rio Grande River was the land of opportunity.

Though she was unable to complete the naturalization process to become a United States citizen before her death in June from COVID-19, at age 79, Urrabazo achieved the American dream all the same in the seven decades she called this country home.

“Mom lived the American dream and more because she was able to give it to her children and her children’s children,” her youngest son, Isaias Urrabazo, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

After a 25-day hospitalization, Maria Urrabazo died on June 3, 2020, from COVID-19. She was lai ...
After a 25-day hospitalization, Maria Urrabazo died on June 3, 2020, from COVID-19. She was laid to rest in Las Vegas a week later. (Steven Fehr)

Maria Urrabazo leaves behind seven biological children, two children she took in and raised as her own, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“We live this dream because of her,” Isaias Urrabazo added. “But the thing about mom’s life is that it was not easy. Mom was a fighter — she really was — up until the end.”

On Mother’s Day, three weeks after she first came down with symptoms, Maria Urrabazo was admitted to MountainView Hospital. By then, she’d gone to the emergency room three times.

Hardest-hit ethnic group

When it became evident she would need to be hospitalized, her children “all rushed over” to take her to the hospital, he said.

In all, the respiratory illness would spread to at least four other family members: Urrabazo’s daughter, Ruth; her daughter-in-law, Marisela; and her sons, Tony and Joel, both of whom were hospitalized but eventually released.

“I think COVID affects Hispanic families in such a big way because we are very close,” Isaias Urrabazo said. “The idea of family is very important in our culture. We all gather together, and we take care of our elders.”

In Nevada, Latino communities continue to be the hardest hit by the pandemic. As of Friday, state data shows, the ethnic group made up 35 percent of positive cases in the state. Health officials say the disproportionate infection rate is likely due to a lack of access to health care, households that tend to be multigenerational and jobs that often put individuals in contact with the public.

Ruth and Marisela have recovered from the virus, while Joel and Tony, who was in the hospital in serious condition for more than two months, continue to recover at the Las Vegas home they shared with their mother. On Friday, another family member was awaiting test results.

‘An awesome legacy’

The oldest of 12 children, Maria Urrabazo was born on May 28, 1941, in Múzquiz, a town in northeastern Mexico along a small stream of the Sabinas River. But Urrabazo’s story, according to her children, truly began on that dark morning in the late 1940s, when she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas.

An undated photo of Maria Urrabazo, wearing a red shirt in the center, with her family. Urrabaz ...
An undated photo of Maria Urrabazo, wearing a red shirt in the center, with her family. Urrabazo leaves behind 11 siblings, seven biological children, 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. (Steven Fehr)

A daughter of migrant field workers, she spent her childhood moving from one state to the next as her parents followed any work available to them. When she wasn’t in the field working with her parents, she was helping care for her siblings.

Maria Urrabazo would later tell her own children stories about those long, hot days in the fields. She was just a child herself, she’d say, but learned early on the value of hard work.

By 18, she had found work on a large ranch in McAllen, Texas, washing the undergarments of the ranch owners. It was there that she met Pascual, her husband of 53 years.

Within a year, the two were married and had moved to Las Vegas to start a family.

Throughout the years, and especially later in life after her husband’s death in 2013, Maria Urrabazo longed to return to the ranch in Texas, to see — just one more time — the place where she had fallen in love.

She did not get to visit the ranch before she died, but her children find comfort in knowing their parents are together again, Isaias Urrabazo said.

Known by family and friends as “foxy,” Maria Urrabazo was a straight shooter — spicier, even, than her homemade salsa, her children often joked.

But she was kind, too.

She drew you in with a hug and a homemade meal any time you entered her home. And her door was always open. She raised a neighbor’s daughter as her own. And when one of her son’s friends lost his mother, she took him in, too. In her official obituary, the two are listed as her children.

“That’s exactly what mom taught us: to be very giving,” Isaias Urrabazo said. “That’s an awesome legacy to leave behind.”

‘A new pair of wings’

On the morning of June 3, after 25 days in the hospital, Maria Urrabazo died.

“In life, she was a fighter,” Isaias’ husband, Steven Fehr, said. “She was such a strong woman, and we thought if anyone can beat this, she can do it. And there were really times where we thought she was going to beat it, but it just went downhill fast.”

A metal butterfly created by Isaias Urrabazo, a local artist, is pictured in the parking of Mou ...
A metal butterfly created by Isaias Urrabazo, a local artist, is pictured in the parking of MountainView Hospital, where his mother, Maria, died on June 3, 2020, from COVID-19. The butterfly, according to Isaias, represents new life. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Unable to visit his mother and brother, Tony, due to the hospital’s COVID-19 restrictions, Isaias Urrabazo, an artist, designed a handful of metal butterflies to display around the hospital’s parking lot.

Attached to each butterfly was a note that read, “Please PRAY for my mom and brother. They are in the hospital with Covid-19.”

“Mom loved butterflies, and so I did, too, as a kid,” Isaias Urrabazo said. “It represents new life. It’s this thing that eventually gains a new pair of wings, and that’s what happened to mom when she passed. She got a new pair of wings.”

On Friday, only one of the handful of butterflies could be found in the hospital parking lot. But its wings, despite sitting in the sun for almost two months, remain a fierce, bright blue.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
2
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
3
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
4
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
5
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas teen shares COVID-19 story on social media - Video
Kaydee Asher speaks with the RJ about what it's like having COVID-19, how she may have contracted the virus, and how she's using her platform to tell other young people to be safe. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis moved to spinal cord center.
Paralyzed Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was being transferred to an out-of-state medical facility Wednesday morning for treatment of a severe spinal cord injury. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mahagony fire timelapse
Timelapse of Mt.Charleston Mahogany fire as seen from Skye Canyon. (Andrea Leal)
Summerlin will have virtual 4th of July parade - Video
The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held virtually this year on July 4. Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez will take part. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Effort to fight illegal fireworks resumes for Fourth of July (PSAs) - Video
Law enforcement in Clark County will take part in the interagency "You Light It, We Write It” campaign to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks in the Las Vegas Valley this Fourth of July. (Clark County)
Henderson police officers test positive for COVID-19 - Video
Two officers with the Henderson Police Department received positive test results for coronavirus on June 21, 2020. The officers were assigned to the Training and Development Unit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tech problems on DMV website cause long lines - Video
Las Vegas residents have been standing in line for hours frustrated because they can't make an appointment on the Department of Motor Vehicles website due to technical issues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
News COVID-19 testing site opening at Texas Station - Video
The Texas Station site is operating in addition to the drive-thru testing site in the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center. Both sites are operated by Clark County and University Medical Center in partnership with the Nevada National Guard. (Renee Summerour and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Lives Matter protest mural on Juneteenth - Video
Amy Van Rosen with the Good All Day Collective joins volunteers to create a Black Lives Matter protest mural on the Majestic Repertory Theatre building in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada tribal nations keep their people safe from coronavirus - Video
Tribal members at Walker River Paiute Tribe's Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz and at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Hungry Valley Reservation take care of their own in the age of coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Victims of the Alpine fire discuss life after 6 months - Video
Residents who were victims in the Alpine Apartment Fire on Dec. 21 recall what happened and some of the struggles they are facing after six months. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family welcomes baby during pandemic in Spain - Video
Henderson native Air Force Maj. Chris Stein, stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and his wife dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, diagnoses for COVID-19 and having an unexpected home birth for their third child. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara to present school reopening plan to CCSD board next week - VIDEO
A much-anticipated plan for reopening doors at the Clark County School District will come before the board next week, according to Superintendent Jesus Jara.
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
THE LATEST
Read More