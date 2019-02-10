Downtown Las Vegas parade welcomes Year of the Pig — PHOTOS

Performers from the Lohan School of Shaolin Kung Fu march in a parade during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Principal Susan Wang, center, leads a group from the New East West Learning Center during a parade which was part of Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The learning center is a new school specializing in teaching Chinese language and culture. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ariel Dehner, 5, and her aunt Jenelle Lea watch as students from the Lohan School of Shaolin Kung Fu performing as dragons pass by during a parade which was part of Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kanthanut Asana, 8, dances with the Thai Heritage Group of Las Vegas during Chinese New Year celebrations at the Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kim Tran, 17, left, takes a picture with, from left, Kala Nguyen, 17, Jennele Nguyen, 17, and Ariel Nguyen, 17, during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Performers from the Lohan School of Shaolin Kung Fu march in a parade during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Bill Hughes/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Members of the Golden Knights cheerleaders and Knight Line drum team march in a parade which was part of Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Irene Chen, 3, is shown during Chinese New Year celebrations at the Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Hasson, left, and Oscar Cisneros from the Lohan School of Shaolin Kung Fu march in a parade during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allison Duron, 2, is shown on the parade route during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sophie Ismail, 13, waits for a parade to begin during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vivian Le waits for a parade to begin during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

May Lantz, right, adjusts the costume of her daughter Ema (cq), 6, while waiting for a parade to begin during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members representing Our Lady of Lavang church and the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, from left, Ly Nguyen, Phi Tran and Louis Nguyen wait for a parade to begin during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A performer from the Lohan School of Shaolin Kung Fu is shown during a parade associated with Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Vegas Qipao Group, background, pose for photos during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michelle Xu performs with the Vegas Qipao Group during Chinese New Year celebrations at the Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wicky (cq) Long, right, takes a picture of her daughter Claudia, 5, and Prai Wan during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knox Gray, 4, left, and Sterling Su, 6, perform during Chinese New Year celebrations at the Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lily Zhang dances while performing with members of the Chinese Center during Chinese New Year celebrations at the Downtown Container Park at 707 Fremont St. in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Drumbots and team mascot Chance helped kick off the annual Chinese New Year parade, also known as the Spring Festival Parade, in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

The Golden Knights were the title sponsor of the parade, part of Golden Catalyst’s eighth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert festival.

The celebration continued after the parade with a festival at downtown’s Container Park.

The festival included a dragon blessing by representatives of the Lohan School of Shaolin, as well as lion dances, a youth hockey clinic by the Golden Knights, martial arts demonstrations, acrobats, and traditional Chinese music performances and folk dances.

2019 is the Year of the Pig.