Downtown Las Vegas parade welcomes Year of the Pig — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2019 - 7:56 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2019 - 7:59 pm

The Vegas Golden Knights’ Drumbots and team mascot Chance helped kick off the annual Chinese New Year parade, also known as the Spring Festival Parade, in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

The Golden Knights were the title sponsor of the parade, part of Golden Catalyst’s eighth annual Chinese New Year in the Desert festival.

The celebration continued after the parade with a festival at downtown’s Container Park.

The festival included a dragon blessing by representatives of the Lohan School of Shaolin, as well as lion dances, a youth hockey clinic by the Golden Knights, martial arts demonstrations, acrobats, and traditional Chinese music performances and folk dances.

2019 is the Year of the Pig.

