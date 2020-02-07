Dramatic video shows Metro rescue efforts in deadly Alpine Motel fire

Las Vegas police officers were quick to scale the side of the three-story Alpine Motel Apartments building to rescue residents escaping the deadly fire.

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue vehicle is parked outside the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The broken rear glass door of the Alpine Motel Apartments is boarded up and lined with crime tape on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Investigators walk through an interior corridor after a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in a first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The front door is padlocked and marked with a dangerous building sign issued by the City of Las Vegas Department of Building & Safety at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Betts delivers fresh flowers and pays his respects to friends lost during the recent fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. He makes the same trek once or twice daily as he lived nearby in the past. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Even without protective fire gear, some Las Vegas police officers were quick to scale the side of the three-story Alpine Motel Apartments building to help residents escape what eventually would be named the deadliest residential fire in the city’s history.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department released a combined two hours of body camera videos, 911 calls and radio traffic related to the fire. The release came just hours after the Las Vegas Review-Journal filed a 30-page lawsuit against the agency for the records.

Las Vegas Fire Department 911 calls and radio traffic were released by city officials last month, but only painted a picture of the Fire Department’s response to the Dec. 21 blaze, which killed six people and injured 13 more.

Alpine Motel apartment fire Click here for full coverage

The records obtained this week from Metro reveal for the first time the heroic efforts of Las Vegas police that morning, including the moment an officer jumped in to perform CPR on a victim who had been pulled out from the ground floor hallway of the building at 213 N. Ninth St.

“He was probably about 5 feet in,” a firefighter said.

“Can you start CPR for me?” another firefighter said to the officer, who was on his knees next to the motionless body. The man’s face, hair and hands were covered in soot.

The officer placed his hands over the man’s chest, and he pumped and pumped — up and down, up and down, up and down.

“A pulse, no breathing, nothing else,” a voice could be heard saying in the background.

The victim is eventually loaded into the back of an ambulance, though whether he survived remains unclear.

The videos also revealed that, rather than wait for ladders to start helping victims out of the building, one Metro officer climbed onto a ledge to get to people trapped in a second-story unit.

Balancing his left foot on the ledge and his right on a pipe, he pulled people out of the window, acting as a ladder for the residents, who climbed on top of and around him to get to the ledge. Below, two more officers held out their arms to catch the residents.

“We got you, we got you,” one officer yelled as a woman sat on the ledge, crying hysterically.

At the same time, to the right of the frantic rescues, a thick blanket of smoke poured out of a ground floor window, the black smoke rising into the pre-dawn sky.

The Fire Department has said that the blaze was likely caused by a stove being used to heat a first-floor unit.

Metro’s homicide section has opened a criminal investigation into the fire. Court records show that no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the case.

The Alpine has been owned by Adolfo Orozco, under Las Vegas Dragon LLC, since 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.