Search warrant executed at scene of deadly Las Vegas apartment fire

Las Vegas Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into a fire that killed six people.

Pedestrians walk past the Alpine Motel Apartments with crime tape still in place on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials gather in front of the Alpine Motel Apartments in advance of a news conference on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Sixc people died and 132 more were injured in a fire early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The broken rear glass door of the Alpine Motel Apartments is boarded up and lined with crime tape on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A view of the Alpine Apartment Motel, where an early morning fire left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Residents gather at Alpine Motel Apartments after a fire left 6 dead and 13 injured at the downtown Las Vegas apartment building Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A view of the Alpine Apartment Motel, where an early morning fire left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Fire Marshal Robert Nolan told the Review-Journal on Monday that the search warrant was executed about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and said investigators were back at scene to gather evidence.

“It is going to allow us to investigate inside, to get rosters, addresses, names of people,” Nolan said.

The initial investigation was for origin and cause and it was determined to be an accidental fire, Nolan said.

“Subsequent investigations pursuant to the warrant will allow us to look for hazards, violations and possible conditions that may or may not be violations but did contribute to the rapid spread of smoke,” he said.

He said investigators would go “floor by floor” on Monday, adding that on Sunday they only got as far as the first floor.

At a news conference Monday morning, Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear said while there has been a “history on this site as recently as the beginning of this month,” all code enforcement cases had been resolved prior to Saturday’s deadly fire.

Nolan added that records indicated the fire department had last visited the site for a complaint that the fire alarm system was not functioning correctly in May 2017, but that the issue was resolved within a week.

