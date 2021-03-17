First Friday returning to downtown Las Vegas in April

First Friday is returning to downtown Las Vegas next month, organizers announced Tuesday.

The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The in-person, limited-capacity event returns April 2 from 5-10 p.m. at Art Square, located at 1025 S. First St.

“It’s been way too long,” the nonprofit said in a statement on Instagram. “Our local artist community is resilient and we are ecstatic to grow culture and connection in Las Vegas once again as the year progresses.”

The typically monthly event went virtual starting last May, as the coronavirus crisis shut down several festivals and outdoor events in Southern Nevada and around the world.

It returned as a socially distanced, in-person event in November, when limits on gatherings were increased to 250 people. But the December event was canceled outright as Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a pause on large gatherings, leaving too little advance notice to regroup online, given the Thanksgiving holiday, the Review-Journal reported at the time.

Those hoping to attend next month’s event are encouraged to RSVP before visiting. The art walk and food garden will have separate entries and exists to meet COVID-19 restrictions, according to organizers. Masks are required in all public places.

Limited artist applications also opened Tuesday night, the organization said.

