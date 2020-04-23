First Friday takes the art and music online for May

The virtual event May 1 aims to keep the First Friday community connected while practicing social distancing.

First Friday attendees gather at a 2016 event. The downtown Las Vegas monthly celebration of the arts planned for May 1, 2020, will be virtual. (Bryan Schnitzer/First Friday Foundation)

While the coronavirus crisis has shut down several festivals and outdoor events in Southern Nevada and around the world, Las Vegas’ monthly First Friday event is carrying on by adopting an online format.

The virtual event May 1 aims to keep the First Friday community connected while practicing social distancing.

The event can be found on Instagram, where @firstfridaylv will post prerecorded IGTV videos throughout the night, starting at 6 p.m.

Items from local First Friday artists are available at the online shopping venue at ffflv.org.

May’s First Friday featured artist is Jef Logan, a first-generation American Filipino self-taught artist.

Logan has been doodling and drawing figures since childhood. His style incorporates movements of flow, strong textures, bold colors and stylized figures with a subjective symbolic narrative left for the observer’s interpretation.

The event will also feature Mary Felker, an artist and high school art teacher who focuses on making art inspired by adventure, rock climbing in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, and other desert adventures.

Diego Morales, a Las Vegas saxophonist, will play live during the virtual event.

