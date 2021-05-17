Hustler Club among sites for COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The topless bar is among the outreach locations offered this week for Nevada residents 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dan Heller, health and wellness pharmacy practice coordinator, draws up a syringe of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Smith's on North Rampart Boulevard, March 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Only in Las Vegas.

Count Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club, a topless bar better known for another type of shots, among the outreach locations offered this week for Nevada residents 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccination, according to a Southern Nevada Health District news release.

This week’s pop-up immunization sites include:

Friday

— The Hustler Club, 6007 Dean Martin Drive, 4 to 7 p.m. (before the adult entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m.)

— Searchlight Community Center, 200 Michael Wendell Way, 10 a.m. to noon.

Saturday

— Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, 485 E. Eldorado Lane, 9 a.m. to noon.

— Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, 9 to 11 a.m.

— Clark County Fire Department Station 38 (drive-thru), 1755 Silver Hawk Ave., 10 a.m. to noon.

— Africa Day 2021 Las Vegas Celebration at Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be available.)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 12 years of age and older. Children younger than 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian at the time of services. The Health District’s policy is available on its website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/about-us/general-information/policies-regulations/.

As of Monday, there have been 960,387 COVID-19 doses initiated and 749,155 doses completed and a total of 1,643,402 COVID-19 doses administered in Clark County, the release said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.