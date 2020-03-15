HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas to cancel in-person events

Community tournaments will be moved online in response to the COVID-19 virus. Starting Monday, gamers interested in participating in tournaments can visit hyperxesalv.com.

Fans attend a watch party of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs' at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Individuals watch the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs' at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas announced Saturday it will suspend in-person events for two weeks and move community tournaments online in response to the COVID-19 virus.

The change is effective immediately and it’s “in response to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation,” Allied Esports said in a statement. Cancellations include the Saturday Night Speedway event.

Starting Monday, gamers interested in participating in tournaments can visit hyperxesalv.com for a schedule of online events and registration information, according to the statement.

“We understand the seriousness that the coronavirus crisis presents and want to make sure our customers and employees are safe,” Allied Esports CEO Jud Hannigan said in the statement. “Fortunately, we are able to move many of our events online, where our community members can continue to compete and share our tournament experience. We recognize that nothing compares to the excitement of live competition at the arena, but we are happy to provide an outlet for our players and fans during these unprecedented times.”

Allied Esports will continue to provide prize pools and streamed broadcasts on its Twitch channels.

