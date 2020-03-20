Lake Mead announces closure of several camping areas and trails

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced Friday that it is closing several camping areas, trails and hot springs to promote “social distancing.”

Lake Mead Recreation Area near Arizona. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced Friday that it is closing several camping areas, trails and hot springs to promote “social distancing” in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of midnight Friday, Temple Bar Campground, Nevada Telephone Cove, Six Mile Cove and Nine Mile Cove will be closed. Overnight campers in those areas will be given until noon Sunday to leave.

The recreation area also will close Arizona Hot Spring, White Rock Canyon and Goldstrike Canyon, as of midnight Friday.

“Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the lakes, trails and open space areas will remain open,” according to a statement from Lake Mead.

On Tuesday, Lake Mead announced that the visitor center, the lobby in the park’s headquarters and all fee collections at the park’s entrance were closed until further notice.

Also on Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation announced that Hoover Dam was closed to all visitors. Employees continue working in water delivery and operations at the power plant.

