ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, July 18 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2017 - 12:32 pm
 

You may need reservations to get into Zion National Park. The park service is considering a year-round online reservation system in response to a massive surge in visitors. Public comments on the plan are accepted through Aug. 14.

An inmate has died after being found unresponsive at Florence McClure women’s prison in Las Vegas. 52-year-old Marnie Peot had been in an altercation with another inmate earlier in the day. She was committed to the facility in 1995.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo plans to run for re-election next year. He was first elected in 2014.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like