Las Vegas afternoon update for Tuesday, July 18 — VIDEO

You may need reservations to get into Zion National Park. The park service is considering a year-round online reservation system in response to a massive surge in visitors. Public comments on the plan are accepted through Aug. 14.

An inmate has died after being found unresponsive at Florence McClure women’s prison in Las Vegas. 52-year-old Marnie Peot had been in an altercation with another inmate earlier in the day. She was committed to the facility in 1995.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo plans to run for re-election next year. He was first elected in 2014.