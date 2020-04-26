Las Vegas groups donate kits, $1M during coronavirus crisis

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada leadership, staff and volunteers distributed 4,000 pandemic kits yesterday to homeless people who utilize the Salvation Army’s Owens Campus.

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada leadership, staff and volunteers distributed 4,000 pandemic kits Thursday to homeless people who utilize the Salvation Army’s Owens Campus. (The Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada leadership, staff and volunteers distributed 4,000 pandemic kits Thursday to homeless people who utilize the Salvation Army’s Owens Campus. (The Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada leadership, staff and volunteers distributed 4,000 pandemic kits Thursday to homeless people who utilize the Salvation Army’s Owens Campus. (The Salvation Army)

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada leadership, staff and volunteers distributed 4,000 pandemic kits Thursday to homeless people who utilize the Salvation Army’s Owens Campus. (The Salvation Army)

Aaron’s Inc. announced the donation of about 500 mattresses to multiple shelters in Nevada impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. (Arron's Inc.)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Salvation Army donates 4,000 pandemic kits

The Salvation Army Southern Nevada leadership, staff and volunteers distributed 4,000 pandemic kits on Thursday to homeless people who use the Salvation Army’s Owens Campus.

The new kits included a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap, a towelette, and other items meant for their health and safety.

The Salvation Army is seeing nearly double the number of guests at its daily community meal.

It is also taking the Emergency Disaster Services mobile canteen out into the community to serve seniors and others in need. Its shelters and hostel spaces are also at capacity, accommodating nearly 250 people nightly, in addition to program residents and veterans.

Canceled Governor’s Black-Tie event donates $1 million

The Governor’s Black-Tie charitable 2020 Event was cancelled under the “Stay Home for Nevada” directives.

Olympia Companies SH Charitable Foundation announced that it made $1 million in donations last week and provided much needed funding to each of its nine benefiting charities including Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Candlelighters and Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“Although we had to cancel the event, we knew it was paramount that we support the programs and services that the charities provide,” notes Garry Goett, founder of Olympia Companies SH Charitable Foundation and CEO of Olympia Companies. “We are proud to be able to continue to support these amazing organizations, and we are humbled by the generosity of all of our sponsors, staff, and vendors for their continued support during these uncertain times.”

Aaron’s donates about 500 mattresses

Aaron’s Inc. announced the donation of about 500 mattresses to multiple shelters in Nevada impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Nevada shelters are serving several groups who are in need during the COVID-19 crisis, as the pandemic has caused some locations that traditionally serve the homeless community and victims of domestic violence to be temporarily shuttered due to health and safety concerns.

The lease-to-own retailer is working hand-in-hand with Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to provide much needed mattresses and mattress sets to Nevada shelters including SafeNest Domestic Violence Shelter in Las Vegas.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannaninprogress on Twitter.