Las Vegas morning update for Friday, April 20 — VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: Efforts underway to outlaw brothels in 2 Nevada counties, Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada, 3 internal candidates to join outsiders in hunt for CCSD top job

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Brothels may soon be outlawed in two Nevada counties after residents filed petitions to make them illegal. Petitioners must collect enough signatures by June 15 before going to county commissioners in July. If the brothels are banned, 8 of the state’s 21 brothels would have to close.

2. Terrible Herbst is set to open what it calls “the world’s largest Chevron” in May. The 50,000-square-foot center is under construction across from the Gold Strike Casino in Jean. The center will have 96 fuel pumps and include a White Castle burger restaurant.

3. Three current and former Clark County School District employees have joined the list of candidates to be the next superintendent. In the running are Chief academic officer Mike Barton, former interim financial officer Eva White and associate superintendent Jesse Welsh. Candidates will be publicly interviewed by the trustees April 27. The board expects to make a decision May 2.

