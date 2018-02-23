Las Vegas morning update for Friday, February 23rd — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at a central Las Vegas lounge. Police say one person was shot in the leg at the Las Vegas Lounge early Friday morning. The injured person was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown. The shooter remains on the loose.

2. A teen was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Las Vegas high school. Police say the student called one of the district offices and made the threat against Rancho High School. Three Clark County students have been arrested in two similar incidents so far this school year.

3. A child was injured by a dog on Wednesday as passengers boarded a Southwest flight in Phoenix. A passenger on the flight tweeted that a dog bit a girl as she approached it. Southwest says the dog’s teeth “scraped a child’s forehead”, and the owner warned the girl to not approach his dog. The girl’s family remained on the plane, and the dog and its owner took a later flight.

