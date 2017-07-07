Las Vegas morning update for Friday, July 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. A Las Vegas lawyer who engaged in a sex act with an inmate has received five years probation. Curtis Cannon was 58 at the time of the incident. His client, Crystal Wallis, was 23. Wallis is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

2. A wildfire burning on the Pahrump side of Mount Potosi has burned more than 100 acres. The fire may have been started by a lighting strike. Smoke jumpers have been ordered to fight the blaze today.

3. Cirque Du Soleil has purchased Blue Man Group. Now the company is going to tour China for the first time. The creative components of Cirque and Blue Man Group will remain separate.

4. Ellis Island has started construction of a $10 million two-story dining and entertainment venue. The venue, called The Front Yard, is expected to open late this year.

5. Sports gear maker Fanatics plans to hire 200 people for its new warehouse in North Las Vegas. You can apply at fanaticsinc.com/careers.