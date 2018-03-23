Las Vegas morning update for Friday, March 23 — VIDEO

Friday’s headlines: Steve Wynn sells all of his shares of Wynn Resorts, Reno businessman plans $100M investment to revitalize SLS, Clark County School Board OKs settlement and Kevin Child vows to sue

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Steve Wynn has sold all of his shares of Wynn Resorts.

The businessman sold his stake amid a growing sexual harassment scandal. He raised more than $2 billion through the sale.

Wynn Resorts has also announced that Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Group will pump nearly $1 billion into the company in the form of new equity and receive 5.3 million shares in return.

2. A Reno businessman plans to invest up to $100 million to revitalize the SLS Las Vegas.

Alex Meruelo, who owns the Grand Sierra Resort, will take over the sixteen-hundred-room SLS by the end of the month.

He plans to upgrade rooms, redesign the pool, remove the 32-foot-tall sculpture out front and announce a new general manager.

3. Clark County Schools Trustee Kevin Child has vowed to sue.

It happened after the School Board voted 4-3 to approve a settlement over a harassment complaint.

Deputy superintendent Kim Wooden had lodged complaints alleging inappropriate behavior by Child.

The settlement is the latest issue to surface regarding Child’s actions as a trustee.

He has twice been banned from visiting schools without permission.