Las Vegas morning update for Friday, March 23 — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:
1. Steve Wynn has sold all of his shares of Wynn Resorts.
The businessman sold his stake amid a growing sexual harassment scandal. He raised more than $2 billion through the sale.
Wynn Resorts has also announced that Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Group will pump nearly $1 billion into the company in the form of new equity and receive 5.3 million shares in return.
2. A Reno businessman plans to invest up to $100 million to revitalize the SLS Las Vegas.
Alex Meruelo, who owns the Grand Sierra Resort, will take over the sixteen-hundred-room SLS by the end of the month.
He plans to upgrade rooms, redesign the pool, remove the 32-foot-tall sculpture out front and announce a new general manager.
3. Clark County Schools Trustee Kevin Child has vowed to sue.
It happened after the School Board voted 4-3 to approve a settlement over a harassment complaint.
Deputy superintendent Kim Wooden had lodged complaints alleging inappropriate behavior by Child.
The settlement is the latest issue to surface regarding Child’s actions as a trustee.
He has twice been banned from visiting schools without permission.