Las Vegas morning update for Friday, May 11 – VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has joined the Vegas Golden Knights bandwagon.

After lamenting the Nashville Predators’ 5-1 loss to Winnipeg, she says she’ll root for the Knights to win the Stanley Cup.

Underwood’s husband is Predators center Mike Fisher.

She also offered to sing the Star-Spangled Banner for a Knights home game.

The Knights tweeted back, “We’ll have our people talk to your people.”

2. The popular San Gennaro Feast won’t be held this weekend after minors were able to purchase alcohol at the bi-annual event last September.

Clark County suspended the business licenses for the feast following a police investigation.

The website for the four-day Italian food festival states it will be held again September 12-16, with a location to be announced.

3. CCSD police are investigating after a Las Vegas middle school staffer appeared to knock down a student while breaking up a fight.

Police took the report about the incident at Escobedo Middle School on Saturday, the day after it’s believed to have occurred.

A video on social media showed a male staff member intervening in a fight between what appears to be three female students.