Las Vegas morning update for Monday, January 15th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Las Vegas police are searching for a man who robbed a southwest valley Rebel gas station last night. Police say a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and black pants showed a clerk a handgun in his waistband and demanded money. The robber is still at large.

2. In more than 300 pages of federal search warrant records, investigators say Stephen Paddock took many steps to cover his tracks. Investigators say the shooter employed a methodical nature and made efforts to undermine the eventual investigation, showing a sophistication “commonly found in mass casualty events” like the Oct. 1 shooting. A motive is still undetermined.

3. Muller Construction may file a criminal complaint against a labor official whose accusation of underpaid workers has delayed a safety project to install posts along the Strip. Attorneys claim Lou DeSalvio, an elected official of Laborers Local 872 union, said he was a Clark County official to gain access to a Strip construction site last month. DeSalvio says he never identified himself as a county employee. DeSalvio said earlier this month that Muller Construction employees told him they were being underpaid, and Clark County officials have since stalled the project to work out the dispute.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.