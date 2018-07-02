Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 2 — VIDEO

James Neal’s new deal with the Calgary Flames, Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas investigation, and Richard Harrison honored.

1. James Neal has reportedly signed a 5-year deal with the Calgary Flames.

The contract is worth nearly $29 million.

It’s unlikely the Golden Knights were willing to match that offer.

Neal has scored at least 20 goals in 10 consecutive seasons.

The Knights play at Calgary November 19.

2. A day after “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” closed at The Linq, an investigation into the show’s charitable activity was reported.

Marino for years has said that proceeds from merchandise would be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Now, a source speaking on the condition of anonymity said “Divas” was being investigated over possible fraud.

“Divas” closed abruptly Saturday after a 33-year run on the Strip.

There has been no official reason why the show suddenly went dark.

Marino said he doesn’t know what anybody’s talking about and reiterated his plans to bring the production back to the stage.

3. Family, friends and fans paid their last respects Sunday to “Pawn Stars’’ favorite Richard Harrison.

The 77-year-old died last week after fighting Parkinson’s disease.

His casket was draped in an American flag in honor of his 20 years of service in the Navy.

Harrison is survived by his wife JoAnne, his three sons, 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

The show is set to resume filming its 16th season in September.