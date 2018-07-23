Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 23 — VIDEO

Mormon church shooting, deadly fist fight in Las Vegas, and construction on the 215 Beltway.

1. One person is dead and another injured after a man opened fire in a Mormon church in Northern Nevada.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday about 60 miles east of Reno, in Fallon.

61-year-old Charles E. Miller was killed in the attack. The injured man has been released from the hospital.

48-year-old John K. O’Connor, who was attending services, fled to his home after the shooting. He agreed to surrender after police called his home.

Officials said the shooting appears to be an attack on an individual. They’re still working to determine a motive.

2. A man is dead after a fist fight in central Las Vegas.

Last night officers responded to a home near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Officers found the body of a man in his late 40s inside.

Police say the fight occurred with an acquaintance.

No arrests have been announced.

3. Construction starts today on the next segment of the 215 Beltway running though North Las Vegas.

The $70 million project calls for building the road into a full freeway between North Fifth Street to the railroad west of Range Road.

Losee Road, Pecos Road and Lamb Boulevard are set to get new interchanges and bridges.

The Pecos crossover will be closed for up to three months.

The entire project should be completed by April 2020.