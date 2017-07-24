Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 24th — VIDEO

Here are your Monday morning headlines:

1. Two people were shot at Sam’s Town overnight and the suspect is still at large. Police say a man pulled out a handgun and shot an ex-lover’s stepfather in the leg and the bullet ricocheted and hit a nearby woman in the foot. Both were treated at the scene. Police say the suspect has been tentatively identified but was not in custody as of early Monday morning.

2. A new Roman Catholic church is being built in South Summerlin. The nearly 28,000 square foot structure will seat 1,600 people and will cost $12 million, which includes the building, landscaping, parking lot, furnishings and art work. The church is expected to be completed in April or May of 2018.

3. Residents surrounding the now-closed Legacy Golf Club are anxious about the future of the property. Residents and home buyers say they’re worried about the value of homes in the area with the uncertainty of how the land will be developed. Legacy Golf Club was reportedly sold for $5.6 million in early July and the new owners say they intend to “create a planned use development.”

