Las Vegas morning update for Monday, July 9 — VIDEO

1. Travis Pastrana landed that Caesars Palace fountain jump.

Paying homage to legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Pastrana successfully re-created three of his most iconic jumps on Sunday.

The 34-year-old vaulted over 52 flattened cars and 16 buses before taking on the fountains.

That last stunt nearly took his predecessor’s life in 1967.

2. Nevada’s first execution in 12 years is scheduled for Wednesday.

47-year-old Scott Dozier was convicted in 2007 of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the La Concha motel.

Dozier said he’s an atheist. He requested the execution in 2016.

A lethal injection is expected to end his life at Ely State Prison by 8:30 p.m.

3. Police say three masked men broke into a Las Vegas home this morning and attacked the residents with baseball bats.

Three people were injured in the attack, which happened east of downtown, near Maryland Parkway and Stewart Avenue.

One woman was taken to the hospital with a head wound. Another woman and man suffered injuries to their arms and legs.

Police are searching for the suspects.