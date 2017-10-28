Las Vegas morning update for Saturday, October 28th — VIDEO

Here are your Saturday morning headlines:

1. A couple with ties to Henderson died last week, after surviving the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting earlier this month. Dennis and Lorraine Carver returned to their home in Riverside County, California two days after the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival. On Oct. 16, the couple crashed their vehicle into a metal gate, causing the vehicle to be engulfed in flames less than a half mile from their home. The couple was together 22 years, and leave behind two daughters.

2. A man’s body was found hanging from a tree in the front yard of a west valley residence Friday night. Police say it appears the man hanged himself at the residence, where he did not live. The caller who reported the man’s body to police was unsure if the body was a Halloween decoration.

3. Caesars Entertainment announced on Friday they will begin charging Nevada residents for self-parking at seven Las Vegas properties starting Thursday. The new pricing is intended to improve the parking experience for guests and Total Rewards loyalty program members. Guests will receive a 60-minute grace period before parking rates apply, and rates for valet parking are not affected.

