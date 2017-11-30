Las Vegas morning update for Thursday, November 30th — VIDEO

Here are your Thursday morning headlines:

1. A foreign national was arrested Monday by the Gaming Control Board on charges of cheating while playing craps. The man was apprehended at the Flamingo and booked on 18 counts of cheating for sliding dice during the game. The cheat involves sliding at least one dice across the table so the desired number remains face up. The man faces one to six years in prison for each charge.

2. A slot player turned five quarters into over $900,000 just a few days before Thanksgiving. The anonymous winner was playing the 25-cent “Wheel of Fortune 3D” game and played the maximum five coins to win the $939,000 jackpot.

3. Stanford researchers have launched the investigation into the Las Vegas shooter’s brain. Researchers say the process will take at least two weeks before the results will be sent to the Clark County coroner for a report. Pathologists may look for evidence of a degenerative condition, though the condition of the shooter’s brain after a gunshot wound to the head could reduce the likelihood of viable information.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.