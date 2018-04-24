Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, April 24 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A 2-year-old girl suffered critical injuries Monday, when she was hit by an SUV in the parking lot of St. Rose Pediatrics. A family was walking through the parking lot, when the little girl was hit by the side of the car. She suffered a head injury, and was treated by pediatrics on scene before being flown to UMC.

2. A man arrested in connection with a shooting Monday morning in the southwest valley now faces a murder charge. The shooting was sparked by a dispute between roomates, and left a 30-year-old man shot in the head. The victim was taken to UMC for his injures, but later died. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two roommates.

3. Golden Knights fans will have to wait a little longer to show support for their team on a license plate. Officials with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles say the department has gone back-and-forth with the team for six months over the design of the plates. Once the team approves a design, it will only take a few weeks for the DMV to manufacture. The plate will cost fans $37, followed by a $10 annual renewal fee.

