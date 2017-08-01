Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, August 1st — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Aliante master-planned community. Police say someone in a white pickup truck shot at the victim in the road after an altercation. The man shot was in critical condition and later died at University Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

2. Las Vegas City Council is considering a measure to let adult sex stores expand in downtown Las Vegas. The new measure would allow adult emporiums that draw at least 35 percent of revenue from books, magazines, sexual novelties, photos and videos to expand or alter stores. Councilman Bob Coffin says he believes the measure will help improve the area.

3. The Killers played a pop-up show on the Las Vegas Strip last night that aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Fans lined up early to catch the 10-song set outside of Caesars Palace, parts of which aired on Monday’s late night show.

