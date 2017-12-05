Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, December 5th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Homicide detectives say a burglary led a storage facility manager to allegedly shoot and kill a man Friday night. Martin Maycock told detectives that he was alerted to a burglary after hearing a loud sound and confronted Jeffrey Paget when he found him trying to break into a motorhome. The arrest report said Maycock fired at Paget as Paget was driving toward him as he fled, but video footage shows Maycock did not appear to be in the path of the vehicle. Maycock faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

2. Las Vegas police say a baby died after co-sleeping with a parent Monday. Police say the father was sleeping with the infant when the baby stopped breathing. Responders performed CPR on the 9-month-old before the infant was taken to Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

3. Lotus of Siam will open its new location next week. The award-winning Thai restaurant suffered flood damage in September at its original location on East Sahara Avenue. The new location at 620 E. Flamingo Road will open to the public Monday.

