Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 10 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A large thunderstorm Monday night has left about 544 people without power. A spokeswoman for McCarran International Airport said the storm caused more than 30 flights to be diverted. Most of the valley saw gusts between 40 and 45 mph, but the weather service recorded a 68 mph gust at the airport during the storm. Thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures are expected to continue this week, with a 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms through Friday.

2. Records show that a Las Vegas lawyer has been linked to the April killing of a police informant. 51-year-old William Gamage faces one count of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender in connection with the April 8 death of 30-year-old Bailey Kay Beck. Beck had signed up to be a confidential informant for police after she was arrested in March on drug-related charges. Gamage is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

3. Authorities have determined that the victim of a rape and attempted murder was a 25-year-old man, not a teenager. The victim’s injuries initially prevented police from being able to ID him, and he was thought to be 13 or 14. According to the arrest report, the man was found in an underpass homeless camp, covered in blood and unconscious with multiple, serious injuries. Johnny Sanchez was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder and sexual assault.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.