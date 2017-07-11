Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, July 11th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines

1. A man, woman and infant found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Police say the man shot the woman and their boy, who was almost 1. Relatives found the bodies inside the house. A pet dog was also found shot dead. Police say they don’t yet know the motivation.

2. A doctor who drugged and raped patients has been ordered to serve 50 years to life behind bars. Prosecutors say “Ben” Chung videotaped sex acts with three unconscious women and a teen girl. He claimed he had somnophilia, a fetish for sex with the unconscious.

3. Two top executives at SLS Las Vegas have stepped down after less than seven months on the job. President Terry Downey and CFO Bob Schaffhauser were hired in January. The changes come amidst an impending change in the casino’s ownership. SLS has not said who is in charge in the meantime.

4. An Oregon woman who groped and licked a 19-year-old female passenger on a flight from Las Vegas to Portland has been sentenced. 27-year-old Heidi McKinney pleaded guilty and received eight months of home detention and three years probation.