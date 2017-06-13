Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 13th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a deadly shooting Tuesday morning. Police were called to an apartment complex on Silver Dollar Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. this morning. Four people were riding in a car when a man sitting behind the driver shot all the passengers, killing the driver and front seat passenger and shooting the backseat passenger in the face. Police are still investigating.

2. Golden Entertainment, the owner of PT’s Pubs tavern chain, is acquiring American Casino & Entertainment Properties for $850 million, which includes two Arizona Charlie’s properties, Aquarius in Laughlin and the Stratosphere. Golden currently operates the Pahrump Nugget, Lakeside and Gold Town in Pahrump and the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland.

3. The Vegas Golden Knights have solidified final plans for the expansion draft next week. The Knights must select a minimum of three goaltenders, nine defensemen and 14 forwards as part of the 30-man process and must spend 60 percent of the projected salary cap for the year, an estimated $43.8 million.

Contact Elaine Wilson at ewilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @WilsonElaineM on Twitter.