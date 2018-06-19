Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, June 19 — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Seven Las Vegas police officers fired a combined 58 rounds at an armed robbery suspect last week. Police say 18-year-old

Terrence White was struck twice in the torso and died at the scene. White was driving a stolen Durango that matched a suspect vehicle description used in a string of robberies by a man armed with a rifle. Police say White was fired upon after driving the SUV toward officers.

2. 43 double votes may prompt a redo of a primary election decided by a razor-thin margin in Clark County. Aaron Manfredi won the Republican primary for county administrator on June 12 by only four votes. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Monday that double-voting happened at multiple polling places and occurred both on election day and during early voting. County commissioners will vote Wednesday on whether to move forward with the special election.

3. Get ready Golden Knights fans! The team released its preseason schedule Monday, and hockey will return to T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 16 when the Knights host the Arizona Coyotes. There will be four home and three away preseason games. The team also announced that training camp begins Sept. 13 at City National Arena and the first on-ice practice is Sept. 14.

