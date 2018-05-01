Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 1 — VIDEO

Tuesday’s headlines: Traffic to get tight on Strip, man shot in fight at gas station, and a fatal rollover crash this morning.

Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, May 1

May 1, 2018 - 9:19 am

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. Traffic will get a little tight along the Las Vegas Strip for the next several months.

The northbound lane of Las Vegas Boulevard running in front of The Linq is closed through Sept. 15. The adjacent traffic lane will close from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

It’s all because crews are installing the first zip line on the Strip.

Caesars is spending $20 million to build 10 side-by-side zip lines that can launch all riders at once.

2. A man was shot during a fight inside a gas station this morning.

It happened in the northwest valley at Town Center Grocer on Sky Pointe Drive.

Police say there was a confrontation between two men, and one drew a gun and shot the other several times.

The shooter fled but was taken into custody after his girlfriend told police where he was.

The victim is expected to survive.

3. The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash this morning.

It happened on the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Losee Road.