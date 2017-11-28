Las Vegas morning update for Tuesday, November 28th — VIDEO

Here are your Tuesday morning headlines:

1. A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend during a suicide attempt told police, “it’s all my fault.” Melissa Barnes told police Emmanuel Amar tried to grab her while she was cutting herself and couldn’t remember what happened after that. A married couple that lived in the home said Barnes was punching Amar before stabbing him. Barnes faces one count of open murder.

2. Las Vegas police arrested two men Monday in connection with two armed robberies. Police say men were approached by a man with a gun demanding money and property before the man fled in a red or maroon van. The robberies were reported 15 minutes apart at locations 3 miles apart on West Charleston Boulevard.

3. A new eerie display is coming to Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas. Bagans has acquired cult leader Charles Manson’s dentures along with other prison artworks Manson completed while he served a life sentence. Manson died earlier this month and Bagans acquired the dentures from a close friend of Manson’s. Bagans said the teeth were stolen from Manson in 2010 by a fellow inmate.

