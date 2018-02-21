Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, Feb. 21 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines.

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Police have arrested two people in connection with a Monday night robbery at the South Point.

Police said a woman walked up to a casino cage at the South Point, showed the cashier a gun and demanded money.

Now Jason Lockwood and Tina Lopez, both 37, are booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

2. A Las Vegas man suspected of fatally shooting two homeless men and injuring two other people has been taken into custody.

26-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Castellon faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder in addition to a federal gun charge.

A federal complaint says Castellon identified himself as a Lyft driver.

Police still do not have a motive for the shootings.

3. A fire that started last night at Clark County Wetlands Park is finally contained.

A little more than 14 acres burned. No injuries were reported, and the fire did not threaten any buildings. The cause of the fire is under investigation.