Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 19th — VIDEO

1. A Kentucky mom is demanding $300 million for her son’s October 2016 death inside the Clark County Detention Center. Police say Jeremiah Bowling was strangled and beaten to death by Franklin Sharp, who police say tried killing another prisoner less than a month before Bowling. The mom’s attorney says she hopes the high dollar amount sends a wake up call to the Metropolitan Police Department.

2. The end of a sexual harassment investigation also brings an end to state Sen. Mark Manendo’s senate term. The investigation concludes that he violated the legislature’s anti-harassment policy, and the senator stepped down yesterday. The investigator says Manendo repeatedly engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior towards female staffers and lobbyists. Manendo also contacted a witness in late June pressuring her to change her statement.

3. A man shot by police yesterday in a parking lot in the northwest valley is in critical condition. Police say an officer was dispatched to the parking lot after a 911 caller reported a distraught man. That’s when police say the man was found next to a stolen car and took off. County booking logs from overnight show two men are in custody in connection with the incident on several charges, but no word yet on how the two men are connected to the shooting.

