Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, July 25 — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for last night’s drawing was sold in San Jose, California. The winning ticket was worth $522 million, and was the only winning ticket in the multistate game. The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot was worth $656 million and was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland in March 2012.

2. A woman is in custody after allegedly breaking 12 car windows yesterday afternoon at the Bellagio parking garage. Police responded to reports of a woman breaking windows with a fire extinguisher on the third floor of the parking garage and found at least 12 vehicles with broken windows. 37-year-old Christina Deswood was arrested in connection with the vandalism.

3. Land near the future site of the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters and practice facility was sold for more than $8 million on Tuesday. The land was purchased during a live auction hosted by Mayor Debra Marcha and the Henderson City Council. Two companies submitted initial bids of $6 million to purchase 8.15 acres at St. Rose Parkway and Spencer Street. But Las Vegas-based Stable Development eventually agreed to pay $8.25 million for the lot.

