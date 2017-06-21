Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 21st — VIDEO

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives are investigating the deadly drowning of a 14-year-old boy last night. Police say the unconscious teenager wasn’t breathing when he was pulled out of the water near Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard. It isn’t clear if an adult was watching him when he went underwater.

2. The Golden Knights made headlines again with the unveiling of their uniform last night. The jerseys are a combination of steel gray, black, gold and red. But the team’s uniform comes with an accessory that no other NHL team wears: white gloves. Majority owner Bill Foley says the logo and uniform represent strength and power.

3. And Las Vegas hits 117 degrees. The National Weather Service says the desert tied the all-time record high yesterday. The city has only been this hot three other times: in June 2013, July 2005 and July 1942. The weather service says the normal high for June 20 is 100 degrees.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0287. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.