Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, June 27 — VIDEO

Elinor Indico has been convicted of fatally stabbing her brother’s wife.

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. Elinor Indico has been convicted of fatally stabbing her brother’s wife.

The victim, 26-year-old Ashley Indico, was nine months pregnant.

The argument occurred in 2013, when Elinor stabbed Ashley at least 14 times with a double-edged knife, killing the unborn child.

At least one of Ashley’s children witnessed the killing and was old enough to process what had happened.

Judge Valerie Adair ordered Elinor to life behind bars with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

2. Police say threats on Facebook Live led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl.

Justise Allen was celebrating a birthday with members of a street gang at a restaurant on April 27.

During the party, gang members reportedly communicated with a rival gang through Facebook Live.

Police say 18-year-old Amir Gibson showed a handgun in the chat and asked for the gang’s location.

Allen was later killed as she walked near Ann Road and Tenaya Way.

A witness identified Gibson as a shooter. Investigators are still looking for another shooter.

3. The Golden Knights have filed a complaint against StubHub.

The Knights allege the resale ticketing site owes the team almost $1.5 million in playoff ticket profits.

The team claims StubHub “demanded” that the Knights give more fans the ability to sell their seats on its site during the playoffs.

According to the lawsuit, StubHub sent a message to customers saying: “Sell your Golden Knights playoff tickets, cover your season ticket cost.”

It is unclear whether the team will still use StubHub next season.