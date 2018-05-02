Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 2 — VIDEO

Wednesday’s headlines: Botched robbery attempt leaves a man dead, officer breaching Oct. 1 gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite did not activate body camera, and a wanted man has been arrested.

Las Vegas morning update for Wednesday, May 2

May 2, 2018 - 8:55 am

Here are your Wednesday morning headlines:

1. A botched robbery attempt in April left a man dead inside a motel room near the Strip.

38-year-old Tommie C. Burnside Jr., was shot at a Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive after refusing to give up his money.

Police have arrested three suspects: Nicholas Johnson, Damari Humphrey, and Melisa Espinoza.

All three have been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

2. The first officer to breach the Las Vegas gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite Oct. 1 did not activate his body camera.

It is unclear why Levi Hancock didn’t activate his camera.

Footage from two other officers at the suite is expected to be released sometime today.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says all Oct. 1 body camera footage and 911 call audio will be released over the course of several months.

3. A man arrested after a barricade inside a Henderson residence Tuesday had been on the run from law enforcement for more than 10 years.

Authorities say 30-year-old David Nguyen was a fugitive wanted in Arizona.

A warrant accused him of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

He’s been booked into Henderson Detention Center and is set to be extradited to Arizona.