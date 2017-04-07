Las Vegas news for Friday, April 7th — VIDEO

Here are your Friday morning headlines:

1. The head coach of Bishop Gorman High School’s football team, Kenny Sanchez, was arrested this week on a domestic battery charge. According to Sanchez’s attorney, Ross Goodman, Sanchez was unaware that there was a warrant out for his arrest. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Christmas Day with Sanchez’s former girlfriend. Bishop Gorman High School released a statement saying that it would be inappropriate for them to comment, but are closely monitoring the case.

2. Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for the killing of a 22-year-old woman. Daivion Moore and My-Son McNair pled guilty early this year to the fatal shooting of Laura Ashley McKinny. Moore, the alleged gunman, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and McNair pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. McKinney and a friend were approached by three men that tried to rob them before McKinney was fatally shot.

3. Las Vegas police have named a suspect in a Wednesday stabbing where a woman jammed a fork in her boyfriend’s eye. Records indicate that Minette Schnail Jackson was jailed Thursday on a single count of domestic battery. According to police, Jackson had been arguing with her boyfriend before the stabbing. The boyfriend is expected to survive.

