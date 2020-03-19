Las Vegas police close Family Justice Center to public

The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center, located in the Justice Center building, will remain open.

A waiting room at the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center at 861 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas Thursday, March 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Metropolitan Police Department closed the Southern Nevada Family Justice Center on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center is closed to the public, but staff will still work on filings such as temporary protective orders and victims of crime applications, according to a news release.

People who need victim services are asked to reach the Justice Center by calling 702-828-7714 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can also email victimservices@lvmpd.com.

The Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center, located in the Justice Center building, will remain open, Metro said.

