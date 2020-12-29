39°F
Las Vegas police to discuss New Year’s Eve preparations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 6:27 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department will discuss its New Year’s Eve preparations in a media briefing on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief Kelly McMahill, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Fire Chief John Steinbeck and Switch Senior Vice President Betsy Fretwell will host the briefing at Rob Roy’s Innevation Center at 11:30 a.m.

The Strip will not have its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show this year, but many other spots across town have announced plans for midnight celebrations.

Fremont Street will not have any live entertainment, but the SlotZilla zip line will be open and the Plaza will have a fireworks show on its rooftop that will be broadcast on local TV, though there will not be public viewing areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

