Las Vegas police update policy on neck restraint tactic

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday a change to its use of force policy to limit neck restraint tactics.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday a change to its use of force policy to limit neck restraint tactics.

The technique, known as the lateral vascular neck restraint, will be limited to instances when an officer’s life is being threatened, the department said in a statement. The change is effective immediately.

Metro previously permitted the technique in any instance when an officer was confronted by “an assaultive person,” the statement said.

The technique uses “a combination of physiological factors to restrict blood flow to the brain which may cause the subject to lose consciousness,” the department said, clarifying that it is not the same as a chokehold. Chokeholds, which restrain people by restricting their breathing, have never been allowed by the department, according to the statement.

In 2017, a Las Vegas police officer, Kenneth Lopera, stunned a man, Tashii Brown, with a Taser seven times, punched him at least a dozen times and placed him in an unauthorized chokehold. Lopera was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but his criminal charges were dropped.

The policy change comes after weeks of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. An officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while the man pleaded for his life.

Metro said their its use of force policy was last updated May 15, prior to Floyd’s death.

“The LVMPD prides itself on being responsive to community concerns,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “We are constantly evolving and looking for ways to improve our Use of Force standards. In this case, a national conversation about this technique showed us that we had room for improvement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.